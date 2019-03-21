The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

Fletcher Magee now stands alone in the record books.

On Thursday, the Wofford guard and two-time reigning Southern Player of the Year set the record for most career three-pointers in NCAA history.

The senior guard came into Wofford's matchup against Seton Hall with 502 career threes to his name, just two shy of tying former Oakland guard Travis Bader for the all-time record.

In the first half, Magee knocked down a pair of triples to pull even at 504 made threes.

Fletcher Magee ties the all-time career 3-pt record with a 4-pt play! 💦#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1m9lkemhS9 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

He finished the half with nine points and his Terriers held a 40–30 advantage.

In the second half, Magee finally made history with his third three of the game and the 505th of his record-breaking career.

🚨 NEW RECORD 🚨



Fletcher Magee breaks the all-time record for career 3's with 505 & counting! 👌#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/adJfvsJVdg — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

That three gave Magee 154 for the season, which is a career high.

He hit another four throughout the rest of the second half, giving him 158 for the year to pull into a tie for the second-most in a single season, four behind the record set by Stephen Curry during his sophomore year at Davidson from 2007–08.

ANOTHER ONE! Fletcher Magee is on 🔥.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/qQN9GRPfAV — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

MAKE THAT 6 3's FOR FLETCHER MAGEE! 😳💦#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YasPO57tRD — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

FLETCHER MAGEE IS ON 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



HE'S UP TO 7 👌s #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/gPT5uyAIQI — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

Like Magee, Curry was also a two-time Southern Player of the Year.

Wofford will face Kentucky on Saturday in the second round of the tournament.