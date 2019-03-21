Watch: Wofford's Fletcher Magee Sets NCAA Record for Career Three-Pointers

Fletcher Magee has hit more three-pointers than any player in college basketball history.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 21, 2019

Fletcher Magee now stands alone in the record books.

On Thursday, the Wofford guard and two-time reigning Southern Player of the Year set the record for most career three-pointers in NCAA history.

The senior guard came into Wofford's matchup against Seton Hall with 502 career threes to his name, just two shy of tying former Oakland guard Travis Bader for the all-time record.

In the first half, Magee knocked down a pair of triples to pull even at 504 made threes.

He finished the half with nine points and his Terriers held a 40–30 advantage.

In the second half, Magee finally made history with his third three of the game and the 505th of his record-breaking career.

That three gave Magee 154 for the season, which is a career high.

He hit another four throughout the rest of the second half, giving him 158 for the year to pull into a tie for the second-most in a single season, four behind the record set by Stephen Curry during his sophomore year at Davidson from 2007–08.

Like Magee, Curry was also a two-time Southern Player of the Year.

Wofford will face Kentucky on Saturday in the second round of the tournament.

