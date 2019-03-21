Kentucky's PJ Washington Out For First-Round Game vs. Abilene Christian With Sprained Foot

PJ Washington sprained his foot in Kentucky's loss to Tennessee last Saturday, and it'll cost him at least one NCAA tournament game.

By Scooby Axson
March 21, 2019

Kentucky forward PJ Washington will not play in Thursday's first round game against Abilene Christian, head coach John Calipari said.

Calipari said in a tweet that Washington doesn't have a fracture in his foot, but a sprain that will keep him out of action and his foot has been placed in a hard cast.

Washington, a sophomore, is Kentucky's leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points a game. He is also the team's leading rebounder. Washington was originally hurt in Kentucky's SEC tournament semifinal loss to Tennessee.

The No. 2 seed in Midwest region, the Wildcats open play at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, where tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

