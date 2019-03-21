Never worry about busted brackets again! Sign up to play SI’s Realtime Bracket game. If your original pick is losing, you can switch it during live tournament games. Game leaderboards track original AND realtime picks.

Kentucky forward PJ Washington will not play in Thursday's first round game against Abilene Christian, head coach John Calipari said.

Calipari said in a tweet that Washington doesn't have a fracture in his foot, but a sprain that will keep him out of action and his foot has been placed in a hard cast.

The specialists confirmed our original diagnosis that @PJWashington has a sprained foot and there is no fracture. Once we determined that PJ was not going to play today, they put him in a hard cast for precautionary reasons. He is out for today’s game. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 21, 2019

Washington, a sophomore, is Kentucky's leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points a game. He is also the team's leading rebounder. Washington was originally hurt in Kentucky's SEC tournament semifinal loss to Tennessee.

The No. 2 seed in Midwest region, the Wildcats open play at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, where tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.