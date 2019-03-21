Florida State forward Phil Cofer learned that his father had died following the team's 76–69 win over Vermont on Thursday.

According to Warchant.com's Ira Schoffel, Cofer's father was ill for a period of time leading up to this year's NCAA tournament. Cofer, who did not play in the Seminoles' opener with a right foot injury, found out about his father's passing after the game. His teammates attempted to comfort him following the news.

Folks, please keep FSU's Phil Cofer in your thoughts. His father, who has been ill for some time, has passed away. Phil found out after today's game. So incredibly sad. His teammates are comforting him as best they can. — Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) March 21, 2019

Cofer has been limited by injuries all season, missing 12 games total this year and the first nine of the season. He's averaging 26.1 minutes and 7.4 points per game and led the seminoles in scoring (12.8 points) during the 2017-18 season.

Cofer, one of FSU's better defenders, was key during last year's Elite Eight run.

The Seminoles finished the season with a 27–7 record and a 13–5 record in the ACC. They lost to Duke in the ACC title game last week.

Florida State has not yet said if Cofer will play during the team's second round game on Saturday.