NCAA tournament history was made when No. 13 Vermont took on No. 4 Florida State in Hartford on Thursday.

Vermont's Duncan brothers are comprised of freshman Robin, redshirt junior Everett and redshirt senior Ernie. They became the first trio of brothers to play in a NCAA tournament game together on the same team.

The brothers even got together for a scoring play

The three are only the fourth trio of brothers to play for the same Division I men’s basketball team. On Jan. 23 against UMBC, all three brothers were in the same starting lineup for the first trio since Keith, Larry and Reggie Herron started for Villanova against Colgate on Feb. 26, 1977.

The winner of Thursday's contest will face the victor of No. 12 Murray State and No. 5 Marquette.