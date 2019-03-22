Alabama is reportedly negotiating a buyout with head men's basketball coach Avery Johnson, Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported.

No agreement has yet been reached.

The decision to replace Johnson came after the Crimson Tide ended their 2018-19 campaign with an opening-round 80–79 loss to Norfolk State in the NIT.

Johnson articulated a desire to remain in Tuscaloosa after the loss, telling reporters, “I love being the coach here at Alabama. That’s my plan."

He continued: “I made that crystal clear to [Alabama athletics director] Greg [Byrne] in our meeting. And hopefully they feel the same way. But I’m committed to it. I still have time left, obviously on my contract.”

The Crimson Tide have only gone to one NCAA tournament in Johnson's four seasons at the helm, compiling a 75–62 record during that span.

Johnson is due $8 million on his contract, which was extended through 2023 in August 2017. He replaced Anthony Grant as Alabama's coach following the 2015 season.