Tacko Fall is really tall and plays college basketball for the UCF Knights. The senior center is considered to be one of the tallest people on the planet. He's a towering 7'6" and has a 10'4" standing reach. In terms of fame, his height might only be rivaled by his fantastic name.

Fall, who's Senegalese, moved to the United States when he was 16 after being discovered in Dakar by a brother of former NBA player Mamadou N'Diaye. He was recruited to play in Texas at a charter school before moving to Ohio, Georgia and then Tennessee. He even lived with Ben Simmons for one year in Houston, and the two trained with Hakeem Olajuwon. He played high-school basketball at Liberty Christian Prep (Fla.) prior to attending UCF.

In case you didn't know, Fall is pretty good. He's on pace to break the NCAA's record for career field-goal percentage and he's averaged over two blocks per game during his career.

In addition to basketball, Fall has a strong interest in computer science and aspires to be an engineer for electronic companies such as Siemens or Microsoft.

With the NCAA tournament approaching, get acquainted with a player who's sure to become a fan favorite.

Full name: Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall

Born: December 10, 1995 (Dakar, Senegal)

Nationality: Senegalese

Height: 7'6"

Weight: 310 lbs

Wingspan: 8'0"

Age: 23

Shoe size: 22

Major: Computer Sciences