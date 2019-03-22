Tom Izzo isn't sorry he screamed at freshman forward Aaron Henry during No. 2 Michigan State's 76–65 first-round NCAA tournament win over No. 15 Bradley.

After a Michigan State opened the second half with a 10–0 run, Izzo called a timeout and screamed at Henry. The longtime coach was first seen running up to the forward as he came off the court and tapping him in the stomach while in a fit of rage. It continued during the huddle when he lunged at Henry and had to be separated by guard Cassius Winston.

"What's wrong with challenging a kid that makes some mistakes?" Izzo said after the game. "Aaron Henry—trust me—did some things that you can't do as a starter on a top-5 team at the end of your freshman year. They were effort related.

"I did get after him. He did respond," Izzoa added. "He did make a couple of big buckets. He did make some big free throws but that's not good enough. It's one-and-done time. The 'my-bads' are out the window.''

Henry finished the game 3-of-7 shooting for eight points in 29 minutes but grabbed just three rebounds and committed five of the Spartans’ nine turnovers, all in the second half. After getting chewed out by Izzo for defensive lapses early in the second half, Henry recovered to set a critical screen on Matt McQuaid's 3-pointer.

“I wouldn’t say he’s more demanding,” Henry said of Izzo. “He knows that I think I can rise to the challenge, because I’ve been doing that all year I feel like. It’s just if my plate gets bigger, I got more food to eat. I just gotta eat it.”

Michigan State will next play No. 10 Minnesota on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET.