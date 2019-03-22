Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Unapologetic for Yelling at Aaron Henry vs. Bradley

Izzo challenged Henry during the team's NCAA tournament first-round win over Bradley.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 22, 2019

Tom Izzo isn't sorry he screamed at freshman forward Aaron Henry during No. 2 Michigan State's 76–65 first-round NCAA tournament win over No. 15 Bradley.

After a Michigan State opened the second half with a 10–0 run, Izzo called a timeout and screamed at Henry. The longtime coach was first seen running up to the forward as he came off the court and tapping him in the stomach while in a fit of rage. It continued during the huddle when he lunged at Henry and had to be separated by guard Cassius Winston.

"What's wrong with challenging a kid that makes some mistakes?" Izzo said after the game. "Aaron Henry—trust me—did some things that you can't do as a starter on a top-5 team at the end of your freshman year. They were effort related.

"I did get after him. He did respond," Izzoa added. "He did make a couple of big buckets. He did make some big free throws but that's not good enough. It's one-and-done time. The 'my-bads' are out the window.''

Henry finished the game 3-of-7 shooting for eight points in 29 minutes but grabbed just three rebounds and committed five of the Spartans’ nine turnovers, all in the second half. After getting chewed out by Izzo for defensive lapses early in the second half, Henry recovered to set a critical screen on Matt McQuaid's 3-pointer.

“I wouldn’t say he’s more demanding,” Henry said of Izzo. “He knows that I think I can rise to the challenge, because I’ve been doing that all year I feel like. It’s just if my plate gets bigger, I got more food to eat. I just gotta eat it.”

Michigan State will next play No. 10 Minnesota on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message