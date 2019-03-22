Zion Williamson has put together quite the highlight package in just one game in the 2019 NCAA tournament.
On Friday during the first round of the NCAA tournament, Duke and projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft Zion Williamson provided some dazzling highlights against North Dakota State.
Williamson shined, as he has all season, producing some impressive moments, including a behind-the-back layup following a slip after he stole the ball.
This Zion kid might be pretty good pic.twitter.com/n9dj65yOiT— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2019
Here's some of his best moments from the contest.
Zion not wasting any time on the defensive end pic.twitter.com/lVGD2nf0KK— SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 22, 2019
Zion doing Zion things. pic.twitter.com/1r419xl3UZ— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 22, 2019
ZION AGAIN 🔨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/plnEjm72Ff— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2019
Zion showing the range 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/UqFHlDeVkv— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2019
He wasn't the only one getting in on the highlight reels. R.J. Barrett added this stylish slam on a fastbreak.
SHOWTIME 😳#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/DHt4hiLcsC— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2019
Williamson also started the night off with some special kicks.
Zion has "Airplane Mode Engaged" for Duke's first tourney game 🔥— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 22, 2019
📷: @BrantGNR pic.twitter.com/JJAjhKjCuq
The winner of Duke-North Dakota State will face the victor of the 8-9 matchup between VCU and UCF.