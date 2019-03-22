Watch: Zion Williamson Shines for Duke in First-Round Matchup vs. North Dakota State

Zion Williamson has put together quite the highlight package in just one game in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 22, 2019

On Friday during the first round of the NCAA tournament, Duke and projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft Zion Williamson provided some dazzling highlights against North Dakota State.

Williamson shined, as he has all season, producing some impressive moments, including a behind-the-back layup following a slip after he stole the ball.

Here's some of his best moments from the contest. 

He wasn't the only one getting in on the highlight reels. R.J. Barrett added this stylish slam on a fastbreak. 

Williamson also started the night off with some special kicks. 

The winner of Duke-North Dakota State will face the victor of the 8-9 matchup between VCU and UCF.

