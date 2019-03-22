On Friday during the first round of the NCAA tournament, Duke and projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft Zion Williamson provided some dazzling highlights against North Dakota State.

Williamson shined, as he has all season, producing some impressive moments, including a behind-the-back layup following a slip after he stole the ball.

This Zion kid might be pretty good pic.twitter.com/n9dj65yOiT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2019

Here's some of his best moments from the contest.

Zion not wasting any time on the defensive end pic.twitter.com/lVGD2nf0KK — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 22, 2019

Zion doing Zion things. pic.twitter.com/1r419xl3UZ — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 22, 2019

He wasn't the only one getting in on the highlight reels. R.J. Barrett added this stylish slam on a fastbreak.

Williamson also started the night off with some special kicks.

Zion has "Airplane Mode Engaged" for Duke's first tourney game 🔥



📷: @BrantGNR pic.twitter.com/JJAjhKjCuq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 22, 2019

The winner of Duke-North Dakota State will face the victor of the 8-9 matchup between VCU and UCF.