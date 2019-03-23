Fletcher Magee Sets NCAA Tournament Record for Most Three-Pointers Missed

Magee's disappointing game comes after he set a NCAA career record for most three-pointers on Thursday night.

By Jenna West
March 23, 2019

Wofford guard Fletcher Magee set a new NCAA tournament record for most missed three-pointers on Saturday in the Terrier's 62–56 loss to Kentucky.

Magee went 0-for-12 behind the arc, recording the most three-pointer attempts without a make in tournament history. The senior finished the game with eight points and one assist while going 4-for-17 from the field.

Only two nights before Magee set a NCAA career record for most threes with 509 in a first-round win over Seton Hall. Magee entered Thursday's contest with 502, only two shy of tying former Oakland guard Travis Bader for the all-time record.

Kentucky advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the third straight year with Saturday's win over Wofford. The Wildcats will either face No. 3 Houston or No. 11 Ohio State on Mar. 29 in Kansas City, Mo.

