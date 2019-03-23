Watch: Ja Morant Gives His Shoes to Young Purdue Fan

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ja Morant is a class act.

By Jenna West
March 23, 2019

Murray State standout guard Ja Morant is a class act.

After the Racers' 90–62 second-round loss to Florida State in the NCAA tournament, Morant didn't leave XL Center in Hartford, Conn. without taking time to make a fan's day. Morant gave his shoes to a young Purdue fan in the crowd before the Boilermakers' game against Villanova.

The sophomore guard initially handed the shoes to the young fan and walked away but quickly returned to take a picture with the little guy. Morant even autographed the sneakers too.

Check out the cool moment below:

Despite Morant's season ending on Saturday, he still made NCAA history. He finished the season as the first player to average at least 20 points and 10 assists per game since the NCAA started tracking assists in the 1983-84 season. The South Carolina native averaged 24.4 points and 10.2 assists per game this year.

