Murray State standout guard Ja Morant became the first player to average at least 20 points and 10 assists per game in a single season since the NCAA started tracking assists in 1983–84.

He finished the season averaging 24.4 points and 10.2 assists per game for the Racers. His incredible year came to an end on Saturday night after Murray State fell 90–62 to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The sophomore guard put up 28 points with four assists and five rebounds in the loss.

Morant sent the internet into a frenzy on Thursday when he posted the first triple double in the NCAA tournament since 2012 as Murray State topped Marquette 83–64. It marked Morant's third triple double this season and only the ninth in NCAA tournament history.

The South Carolina native is projected to go No. 2 in the 2019 NBA draft. SI's Jeremy Woo profiled Morant in January to highlight his rise this season.