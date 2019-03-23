Missouri forward Jontay Porter re-tore his ACL on Saturday, the team confirmed. The Kansas City Star's Alex Schiffer first reported the news.

Porter suffered his first torn ACL during a closed scrimmage against Southern Illinois in October 2018. He missed the entire 2018-19 season as the Tigers finished fourth in the SEC at 20–13, 10–8 conference.

Saturday's injury occurred while Porter was rehabbing his ACL in Denver. His brother Michael Porter was selected by the Nuggets in the 2018 NBA draft. Michael played just three games with Missouri in 2017-18, missing much of the season after undergoing spinal surgery in November 2017.

Jontay Porter was named SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman in 2017-18. He scored 9.9 points per game as Missouri reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.