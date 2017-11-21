Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will undergo surgery on his back that will likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season, the university announced. Porter will undergo a microdisectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs, which has a projected recovery time of three to four months.

"I really appreciate the support of my family & program as I begin this process," Porter said in a statement. "I’m thankful for the kind words & messages I’ve received from fans. Those mean a lot to me. I cannot wait to be completely healthy and playing the game I love, once again."

He also posted the following image on Instagram:

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything...” I’ll be back 🙏🏼🙌🏼 A post shared by Michael Porter Jr. (@mpj) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Porter left the Tigers' season opener against Iowa State after tweaking his hip two minutes into the game and finished the day with just two points. He did not play in Missouri's game against Wagner on Monday as coach Cuonzo Martin said that Porter was resting his leg. Porter did not travel with the team to play against Utah.

Martin issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"Our top priority as a program is the well-being of our student-athletes, so Michael beginning this process to be 100% healthy is important to all of us. Our focus has been on Michael’s well-being, just like every other player in our locker room. We will continue to work every day to build Mizzou Basketball into a program to be proud of. We’re preparing now for a trip that is a tremendous opportunity. I’m excited to get after it in Orlando."

Porter was projected to be a potential lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, if he decided to leave after his freshman year. He was No. 4 on Jeremy Woo's Big Board, which was released on Monday.

Missouri will play on Thursday in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando.