March Madness Scores: LSU's Last-Second Win Over Maryland Tips Off Second Round Action

LSU's last-second win over Maryland got the second round started with a bang. Who else will reach the Sweet Sixteen?

By The SI Staff
March 23, 2019

The first two days of the tournament brought near buzzer beaters, unlikely upsets and incredible Zion Williamson highlights, and after the No. 1 seeds survived scares, Ja Morant asserted his dominance and new Cinderellas stepped to the forefront, the stage is set for some thrilling matchups to decide who advances to the Sweet Sixteen.

Below, we're recapping every game of Saturday's second-round action as it goes final.

No. 3 LSU 69, No. 6 Maryland 67

LSU secured the day's first spot in the Sweet Sixteen and advanced out of the first weekend of the tournament for the first time since 2006 with a dramatic 69–67 win over Maryland on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville. The Tigers led by as many as 15 in the second half after Maryland coach Mark Turgeon was issued a technical for arguing an illegal screen, but the foul lit a fire under the sixth-seeded Terps, who dominated inside down the stretch with LSU's big men Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams in foul trouble and tied the score to set up a back-and-forth final sequence. In the end, the ball ended up in the hands of sophomore point guard Tremont Waters, who drove past two defenders and banked a scoop shot off glass and in with 1.6 seconds left.

Maryland's final heave sailed over the backboard, sending the Tigers and interim coach Tony Benford to D.C. for next weekend's regional action. It was been a whirlwind season for the SEC regular season champion Tigers, between the death of forward Wayde Sims before the season to the ongoing suspension of head coach Will Wade, and it's not over yet.

SATURDAY'S FULL SCHEDULE

• 2:40 p.m.: No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 2 Kentucky (CBS)

• 5:15 p.m.: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 2 Michigan (CBS)

• 6:10 p.m.: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 12 Murray State (TNT)

• 7:10 p.m.: No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (TBS)

• 7:45 p.m.: No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 2 Michigan State (CBS)

• 8:40 p.m.: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue (TNT)

• 9:40 p.m.: No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Auburn (TBS)

