The first full day of the NCAA tournament was packed with action—if not upsets. Auburn, LSU and Maryland held off spunky mid-major squads, a shorthanded Kentucky team cruised, Ja Morant dominated and Fairleigh Dickinson got a nice moment to cap off a blowout at the hands of top-seeded Gonzaga.

Day 2 of the first round is packed, with the first stop on Virginia's redemption tour, 7'6" UCF center Tacko Fall’s tournament debut and, of course, all eyes on Zion Williamson. We’ll recap every game as it goes final below.

Friday's full schedule

• 12:15 p.m.: No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati (CBS)

• 12:40 p.m.: No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (truTV)

• 1:30 p.m.: No. 14 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (TNT)

• 2:00 p.m.: No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State (TBS)

• 2:45 p.m.: No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee (CBS)

• 3:10 p.m.: No. 16 Gardner Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia (truTV)

• 4:00 p.m.: No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Buffalo (TNT)

• 4:30 p.m.: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 5 Wisconsin (TBS)

• 6:50 p.m.: No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State (TNT)

• 7:10 p.m.: No. 16 North Dakota State vs. No. 1 Duke (CBS)

• 7:20 p.m.: No. 14 Georgia State vs. No. 3 Houston (TBS)

• 7:27 p.m.: No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State (truTV)

• 9:20 p.m.: No. 16 Iona vs. No. 1 North Carolina (TNT)

• 9:40 p.m.: No. 9 UCF vs. No. 8 VCU (CBS)

• 9:50 p.m.: No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Iowa State (TBS)

• 9:57 p.m.: No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech (truTV)

All games can also be streamed with March Madness Live online on NCAA.com.