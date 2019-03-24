Cal has fired head men's basketball coach Wyking Jones, the school's athletic director Jim Knowlton announced Sunday.

The news was first reported by The Oregonian's John Canzano.

It comes after the school had told Jones earlier this week he would return for a third year. Instead, according to Canzano, several Cal players met with the school's athletic director in recent days, which prompted the change and Jones will be bought out of the remainder of his contract.

According to Canzano, the school will be looking at Jason Kidd, Russell Turner and Eric Musselman as possible replacements for Wyking Jones.

Cal went 8-23 overall and 3-15 in Pac-12 play this season, with the Bears falling to Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. In his first year with the program, Cal went 8-24 overall with a 2-16 Pac-12 finish.

Kidd most recently coached the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014–2018 after coaching the Brooklyn Nets for a season. He attended Cal, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kidd will be a serious candidate for the Lakers coaching job if Luke Walton is dismissed. The Lakers are officially eliminated from the playoffs this year.