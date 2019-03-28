Texas Forward Jaxson Hayes Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The 6'11" freshman forward appeared in 32 games for the Longhorns this season.

By Emily Caron
April 11, 2019

Texas forward Jaxson Hayes has declared for the 2019 NBA draft, according to a school release. The 6'11", 220-pound big man averaged 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 72.8% from the field during his freshman campaign.

"I would like to thank my family, the entire Texas coaching staff and my teammates for helping me get to this point in my career," Hayes said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative of Coach Shaka Smart for pushing me every day to improve and mature, both on the basketball court and as a person. I would also like to thank everyone else who has helped support me. Lastly, thank you to all the Longhorn fans and the people of Cincinnati who have been there cheering me on the whole way."

Hayes started 21 games for the Longhorns during the 2018-19 season through 32 games played. He dropped a career-high 19 points to go with seven boards, two steals and a block in Texas's 69–56 loss to TCU–the team's second to last game of the season.

"I'm really proud of Jaxson for the tremendous attitude he's demonstrated all year and the unprecedented growth that he's made," Smart said in a statement. "He'll always be a part of our Longhorn Basketball family, and we look forward to supporting him in the next steps of his journey."

Hayes suffered a left knee injury during the Longhorns' Big 12 tournament quarterfinals game against Kansas with less than two minutes remaining in the 65–57 loss.

Hayes was the Big 12’s freshman of the year and is projected to go as one of the top picks in the 2019 NBA draft this summer.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message