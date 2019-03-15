Texas freshman Jaxson Hayes suffered a left knee injury during Thursday's Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal against Kansas.

Hayes, who is a potential lottery pick in June's NBA draft, was injured with less than two minutes remaining in the 65-57 loss to the Jayhawks that serious damaged the Longhorns' NCAA tournament hopes.

"Don't know the exact extent of it. Hopeful that it's not extremely serious," Texas head coach Shaka Smart said after the game. "But he was in some pain."

Hayes was in foul trouble for most of the game against Kansas and scored just two points in 14 minutes.

The 6'11" 220 pounder, who was named the Big 12’s freshman of the year, averaged 10 points and five rebounds this season for Texas.

Hayes is rated No. 10 on Jeremy Woo's latest NBA draft Big Board.