How to Watch Oregon vs. Virginia: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Oregon vs. Virginia in a Sweet 16 matchup in the 2019 NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 28.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 28, 2019

The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers and No. 12 Oregon Ducks are set to square off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 28.

Despite being down at halftime, Virginia avoided disaster and beat 16th-seeded Gardner Webb to win its first-round matchup. The Cavaliers then handily beat No. 9 Oklahoma, 63–51 to advance.  

Oregon moved past No. 13 UC Irvine 73–54 in its second round matchup after a close start to the second half. The Ducks beat No. 5 Wisconsin in the first round to advance. 

How to watch:

Time: 9:59 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

