Zion Williamson starred for the Blue Devils on Friday night as No. 1 seed Duke took on No. 4 Virginia Tech in an ACC clash in the Sweet 16.

Williamson, who posted 57 points through his first two 2019 NCAA tournament games, came out strong, sending the bounce of a missed RJ Barrett jumper back in with a big slam early in the contest.

The 6'7" freshman star added another highlight to the reel shortly after his second chance dunk on the other end of the court. Williamson got way up from the paint to pin a shot from the Hokies' Kerry Blackshear Jr. off the backboard.

The winner of Friday night's Sweet 16 game will face No. 2 Michigan State on Sunday in the Elite Eight.