Charles Barkley's Reaction is the Best Part About Auburn Beating North Carolina

Chuck may not be able to fit into his old Auburn jersey anymore, but he's still as committed to his Tigers as ever.

By Emily Caron
March 30, 2019

The Auburn Tigers took down top-seeded North Carolina on Friday night to advance to the program's first Elite Eight since 1986 and Charles Barkley was all about it.

The former Auburn basketball star turned NBA analyst was watching his Tigers take on the Tar Heels from the studio. He was sitting next to former North Carolina point guard Kenny Smith, which meant that bragging rights were on the line during Friday's Sweet 16 showdown.

Barkley said after the round of 32 last week that if their two teams met in the Sweet 16, each former player would wear their school’s jersey on air. Smith showed up just in time to troll Barkley for not being able to fit in his.

The Auburn alum was unfazed by the teasing and remained locked in all night long, surrounded by his blue and orange "props" and celebrating appropriately–and professionally–when Auburn got hot in the first half and hit three straight threes.

But his reaction when the Tigers took the 97–80 upset win was even better.

The internet was loving the rivalry between the two analysts.

The Tigers will play No. 2 Kentucky on Sunday, March 31.

