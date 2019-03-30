Report: Auburn F Chuma Okeke Diagnosed With Torn ACL in Left Knee

Okeke went down in the second half of the No. 5 Tigers' upset win over No. 1 North Carolina on Friday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 30, 2019

Auburn forward Chuma Okeke tore his ACL during the No. 5 Tigers' upset win over No. 1 North Carolina on Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Saturday.

According to Charania, Okeke is scheduled to have surgery in Florida with Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday.

Okeke crashed to the floor after colliding with UNC's Cameron Johnson under the rim with 8:08 remaining in the second half. He was seen grabbing his left knee before being helped off the court and into the locker room. Auburn announced that Okeke would not return to the game and was being taken for X-rays.

Okeke led Auburn with 20 points, 11 boards, two steals and a block before leaving the game. The 6'8" sophomore's injury brought Auburn coach Bruce Pearl to tears during his postgame interview when discussing his star player's performance and his early exit.

Auburn defeated the Tar Heels 97–80 and will play No. 2 Kentucky on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

