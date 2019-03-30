No. 3-seeded Texas Tech advanced to the team's first Final Four in program history after defeating No. 1 Gonzaga 75–69 on Saturday.

In a contested battle between Gonzaga's top-rated offense and Texas Tech's top-rated defense, the Red Raiders ultimately came out on top.

Gonzaga shot 50% from the field in the first half and led 37–35 at intermission, but the Bulldogs missed 11 of their first 16 shots in the second half and turned the ball over four times, allowing Texas Tech to build a lead.

Texas Tech went ahead by seven points with 52 seconds remaining before Gonzaga's Josh Perkins drilled a three-point jumper to pull the Bulldogs within two with 20 seconds left to play. Corey Kispert missed the ensuing three-point attempt for Gonzaga, however, and Perkins's foul on Texas Tech's inbound gave the Red Raiders two free throw attempts and possession on the following series to ice the game.

Chris Beard is living his best life. 💦@TexasTechMBB's locker room is HYPED after securing their first #FinalFour! 🔥pic.twitter.com/UaxuxIyCi0 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 31, 2019

Jarrett Culver led the way for the Red Raiders with 19 points and five rebounds on the night. Matt Mooney, who normally averages 10.9 points a game, finished with 17, including two huge threes down the stretch.

Texas Tech will face either Duke or Michigan State on Saturday, April 6.