Virginia prevailed over Purdue and standout guard Carsen Edwards 80–75 in overtime on Saturday night to advace to the Hoos' first Final Four since 1984, and the first of coach Tony Bennett's career.

The instant classic featured Edwards exploding for 42 points, including making 10 three-pointers on 19 attempts from the arc, and Virginia sending the game to overtime on a buzzer-beating jumper by Mamadi Diakite.

The Hoos pulled ahead in overtime with a couple key buckets from De'Andre Hunter and free throws by Kyle Guy and Kihei Clark to oulast the Boilermakers.

Edwards set the new all-time record for most three-pointers made in a single NCAA tournament. He put up 28 three-pointers through the first four games of the this year's NCAA tournament to pass Michigan's Glen Rice, who had had 27 in six games in 1989.

The Purdue guard also passed the previous record of 23 three-pointers scored in the first four games of the NCAA tournament held by Davidson's Stephen Curry (2008) and Loyola Marymount University's Jeff Fryer (1990).

Edwards was quiet during overtime but added a slick jumper to give Purdue a slight 75–74 lead with 43 seconds left. With 1:09 left on the clock during regulation, he hit this amazing shot to put Purdue ahead 69–67.

CARSEN EDWARDS.

After the Cavaliers threatened to pull away in the second half, Edwards and Purdue rallied, and the guard went into high gear to pull the Boilermakers within three points of the Hoos with barely five minutes left in the game.

Guy recorded 25 points and 10 assists in the Hoos' Elite Eight victory, while Ty Jerome had 24 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Virginia will face the winner of Sunday's Auburn–Kentucky game in the Final Four on April 6 in Minneapolis.