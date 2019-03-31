Watch: Auburn Sophomore Chuma Okeke Arrives at Elite 8 Matchup vs. Kentucky After Torn ACL

Okeke suffered a torn ACL in Auburn's Sweet 16 win over North Carolina on Friday.

By Michael Shapiro
March 31, 2019

Auburn sophomore Chuma Okeke appeared on the Tigers' bench on Sunday just two days after tearing his ACL in a 97-80 victory over North Carolina. Okeke was wheeled onto the floor as Auburn faced Kentucky in the Midwest regional final, watching as the Tigers advanced to the first Final Four in school history

Okeke tore his ACL against the Tar Heels after leading Auburn with 20 points in Friday's victory. Okeke was the Tigers' third-leading scorer in 2018-19 at 12 points per game.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was emotional while discussing Okeke's injury on Friday.

"Chuma was the best player on the floor," Pearl said postgame. "He's hurt, but we're going to rally. I'll go hug on him."

Auburn will face Virginia in the Final Four on April 6. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message