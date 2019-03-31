Auburn sophomore Chuma Okeke appeared on the Tigers' bench on Sunday just two days after tearing his ACL in a 97-80 victory over North Carolina. Okeke was wheeled onto the floor as Auburn faced Kentucky in the Midwest regional final, watching as the Tigers advanced to the first Final Four in school history.

Okeke tore his ACL against the Tar Heels after leading Auburn with 20 points in Friday's victory. Okeke was the Tigers' third-leading scorer in 2018-19 at 12 points per game.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was emotional while discussing Okeke's injury on Friday.

"Chuma was the best player on the floor," Pearl said postgame. "He's hurt, but we're going to rally. I'll go hug on him."

Auburn will face Virginia in the Final Four on April 6.