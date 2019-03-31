This year's March Madness has delivered the unpredictable, and over 17.1 million brackets have suffered because of it.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, less than 8,000 out of 17.2 million completed brackets across the platform correctly guessed the 2019 Final Four matchups, which comprise of No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 5 Auburn. Only 0.02% of CBSSports.com's brackets picked the matchups perfectly.

Michigan State was picked to reach the Final Four 18.6% of the entries in ESPN's pool, with 11.1% having them in the title game and 5.3% crowning them the champions. Of the 2.1% that correctly picked the Spartans to face Texas Tech, 76% picked Michigan State as the victors.

No. 1 Duke, who fell to Michigan State 68–67 on Sunday, was projected to reach the Final Four in 68.7% of submitted brackets. The Blue Devils were also picked to play in the title game in 53.6% of submissions and crowned the tournament champions in 36.1% of the brackets, more than any other team.

Auburn will play Virginia on Saturday, April 6 at 6:09 p.m. ET, while Michigan State will play Texas Tech at 8:49 p.m. ET.