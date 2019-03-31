A Minuscule Fraction of Brackets Correctly Predicted the 2019 Final Foul

Virginia, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Auburn comprise the 2019 Final Four.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 31, 2019

This year's March Madness has delivered the unpredictable, and over 17.1 million brackets have suffered because of it.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, less than 8,000 out of 17.2 million completed brackets across the platform correctly guessed the 2019 Final Four matchups, which comprise of No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 5 Auburn. Only 0.02% of CBSSports.com's brackets picked the matchups perfectly.

Michigan State was picked to reach the Final Four 18.6% of the entries in ESPN's pool, with 11.1% having them in the title game and 5.3% crowning them the champions. Of the 2.1% that correctly picked the Spartans to face Texas Tech, 76% picked Michigan State as the victors.

No. 1 Duke, who fell to Michigan State 68–67 on Sunday, was projected to reach the Final Four in 68.7% of submitted brackets. The Blue Devils were also picked to play in the title game in 53.6% of submissions and crowned the tournament champions in 36.1% of the brackets, more than any other team.

Auburn will play Virginia on Saturday, April 6 at 6:09 p.m. ET, while Michigan State will play Texas Tech at 8:49 p.m. ET.

