No. 2 Michigan State Advances to Final Four With Last-Second 68–67 Upset Win Over No. 1 Duke

The Spartans survived a late 7–0 run by the Blue Devils to advance to their tenth Final Four.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 31, 2019

No. 2 Michigan State escaped with a 68–67 win over No. 1 Duke on Sunday to advance to its tenth Final Four appearance in school history.

The Spartans quickly recovered after a late 7–0 Duke run when a key three-point shot from Kenny Goins followed a layup from Xavier Tillman and to put them up 68–66 with 34.7 second left to play.

Blue Devils forward RJ Barrett had a chance to tie the game when he was fouled with six seconds left, but the freshman missed the first of the two free throws. The Spartans ran away with the inbound pass to run out the clock and clinch their spot in the national semifinals.

Cassius Winston led the team with 20 points and ten assists in the game, while Tillman added 19 points and nine rebounds. Zion Williamson and Barrett finished the game with 24 and 21 points for the Blue Devils, respectively. 

Michigan State will return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015 to face No. 3 Texas Tech on Saturday, April 6 at 8:49 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message