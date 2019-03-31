No. 2 Michigan State escaped with a 68–67 win over No. 1 Duke on Sunday to advance to its tenth Final Four appearance in school history.

The Spartans quickly recovered after a late 7–0 Duke run when a key three-point shot from Kenny Goins followed a layup from Xavier Tillman and to put them up 68–66 with 34.7 second left to play.

Blue Devils forward RJ Barrett had a chance to tie the game when he was fouled with six seconds left, but the freshman missed the first of the two free throws. The Spartans ran away with the inbound pass to run out the clock and clinch their spot in the national semifinals.

Cassius Winston led the team with 20 points and ten assists in the game, while Tillman added 19 points and nine rebounds. Zion Williamson and Barrett finished the game with 24 and 21 points for the Blue Devils, respectively.

Michigan State will return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015 to face No. 3 Texas Tech on Saturday, April 6 at 8:49 p.m. ET.