Watch: Virginia Fans Celebrate Overtime Win Over Purdue in Streets of Charlottesville

Screenshot/Twitter

Virginia fans celebrated the Hoos' 80–75 overtime victory vs. Purdue to advance to the Final Four.

By Jenna West
March 31, 2019

Virginia outlasted Purdue in an instant classic on Saturday night to reach its first Final Four since 1984, and Cavaliers fans were ready to party.

Despite Boilermakers' star Carsen Edwards's three-pointer explosion, the Hoos sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating jumper by Mamadi Diakite to win 80–75 after Edwards totaled 42 points and made 10 three-pointers on 19 attempts from the arc.

The Final Four trip is the first of coach Tony Bennett's career. Naturally, students and fans gathered around Charlottesville could not contain their excitement and celebrated the overtime victory in dramatic fashion.

Perhaps the best celebration of the night was this bride that crowd surfed in her wedding dress.

Virginia will face the winner of Sunday's Auburn–Kentucky game in the Final Four on April 6 in Minneapolis.

College Basketball

