Virginia outlasted Purdue in an instant classic on Saturday night to reach its first Final Four since 1984, and Cavaliers fans were ready to party.

Despite Boilermakers' star Carsen Edwards's three-pointer explosion, the Hoos sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating jumper by Mamadi Diakite to win 80–75 after Edwards totaled 42 points and made 10 three-pointers on 19 attempts from the arc.

The Final Four trip is the first of coach Tony Bennett's career. Naturally, students and fans gathered around Charlottesville could not contain their excitement and celebrated the overtime victory in dramatic fashion.

Charlottesville is having a time pic.twitter.com/g3gLqGvAC7 — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) March 31, 2019

When UVA realized they were going to the Final Four for the first time in 35 years... #Wahoowa #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xIY9bnNoGT — Darnell Myrick (@DarnellCBS19) March 31, 2019

Students have taken over the Corner celebrating the UVA’s first Final Four appearance since 1984. #MarchMadness #Wahoowa pic.twitter.com/R0AUl8qxQ5 — Darnell Myrick (@DarnellCBS19) March 31, 2019

UVA students will be partying until classes on Monday after the Wahoos earned a trip to the Final Four after defeating Purdue in the #Elite8. #ItsLit #MarchMadness #Wahoowa pic.twitter.com/ZMzSZA87JA — Darnell Myrick (@DarnellCBS19) March 31, 2019

Perhaps the best celebration of the night was this bride that crowd surfed in her wedding dress.

Finally have service and I’m here to show you a crowd surfing bride pic.twitter.com/yrX0u26Kag — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) March 31, 2019

Virginia will face the winner of Sunday's Auburn–Kentucky game in the Final Four on April 6 in Minneapolis.