Report: Jerry Stackhouse in Negotiations to Become Vanderbilt's Next Head Coach

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse is reportedly in contract negotiations to become Vanderbilt's next head coach.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 01, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse is in contract negotiations to become Vanderbilt's next head coach, according to SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein.

According to Rothstein, Stackhouse emerged as a primary candidate in the last 24 hours, and while nothing is final yet, the two sides will likely come to an agreement.

On March 22, Vanderbilt fired head coach Bryce Drew after a 40–59 record in three seasons with the program. Drew went 9–23 this past season and 0-18 in SEC play to become the first league member to go winless in conference play. Drew only reached the NCAA tournament with the Commodores in his first season.

Stackhouse, 44, played 18 seasons in the NBA after getting drafted by the Sixers with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1995 NBA draft out of North Carolina. He's a two-time NBA All-Star and also played for the Pistons, Wizards, Mavericks, Bucks, Heat, Hawks and Nets. 

Before working as a Grizzlies assistant, Stackhouse worked as an assistant for the Raptors and led the franchise's D-league team. He was named the NBA D-league Coach of the Year in 2017.

