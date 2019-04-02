Houston is nearing a contract extension with head coach Kelvin Sampson, according to the Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte.

The university reportedly offered Sampson a six-year, $18 million extension last week, per Duarte. Sampson reached a restructured deal with Houston in 2016 that raised his annual salary to $1.4 million.

Houston won the AAC regular-season title in 2018-19 and advanced to the program's first Sweet 16 since 1984. The Cougars lost to Kentucky in the midwest regional semifinal.

Sampson came to Houston in 2014 after three previous stops. He coached Indiana from 2006-08 and previously served as Oklahoma's head coach from 1994–2006. Sampson has reached the NCAA tournament 16 times and guided Oklahoma to the Final Four in 2002.