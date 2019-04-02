Williamson and Barrett are the second pair of freshman teammates to earn AP All-America honors in NCAA history.
Duke freshmen Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett earned first-team All-America selections from the Associated Press on Tuesday. The Blue Devil stars are joined by Tennessee forward Grant Williams, Murray State guard Ja Morant and Michigan State guard Cassius Winston.
Williamson and Barrett are the second pair of freshman in NCAA history to earn AP All-America honors. DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall accomplished the feat at Kentucky in 2010. Williamson was the lone unanimous selections after averaging 22.1 points and 8.9 points per game in 2018-10.
Check out the full All-America rosters below:
First Team
Zion Williamson – Freshman, Duke
R.J. Barrett – Freshman, Duke
Grant Williams – Junior, Tennessee
Ja Morant – Sophomore, Murray State
Cassius Winston, Junior Michigan State
Second Team
Rui Hachimura – Junior, Gonzaga
Jarrett Culver – Sophomore, Texas Tech
Markus Howard – Junior, Marquette
Ethan Happ – Senior, Wisconsin
Carsen Edwards – Junior, Purdue
Third Team
De'Andre Hunter – Junior, Virginia
Dedric Lawson – Junior, Kansas