Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett Headline AP All-America First Team

Williamson and Barrett are the second pair of freshman teammates to earn AP All-America honors in NCAA history. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 02, 2019

Duke freshmen Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett earned first-team All-America selections from the Associated Press on Tuesday. The Blue Devil stars are joined by Tennessee forward Grant Williams, Murray State guard Ja Morant and Michigan State guard Cassius Winston. 

Williamson and Barrett are the second pair of freshman in NCAA history to earn AP All-America honors. DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall accomplished the feat at Kentucky in 2010. Williamson was the lone unanimous selections after averaging 22.1 points and 8.9 points per game in 2018-10. 

Check out the full All-America rosters below: 

First Team

Zion Williamson – Freshman, Duke

R.J. Barrett – Freshman, Duke

Grant Williams – Junior, Tennessee

Ja Morant – Sophomore, Murray State

Cassius Winston, Junior Michigan State

Second Team

Rui Hachimura – Junior, Gonzaga

Jarrett Culver – Sophomore, Texas Tech

Markus Howard – Junior, Marquette

Ethan Happ – Senior, Wisconsin

Carsen Edwards – Junior, Purdue

Third Team

De'Andre Hunter – Junior, Virginia

Dedric Lawson – Junior, Kansas

