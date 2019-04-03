Freshman Guard Jahvon Quinerly to Transfer From Villanova

Quinerly appeared in 25 games for Villanova during the 2018-19 season.

By Emily Caron
April 03, 2019

Freshman Jahvon Quinerly will transfer from Villanova, the school announced Wednesday. The 6'1" guard appeared in 25 games for the Wildcats this season.

Quinerly will enter his name into the transfer portal later this week.

"We had a very candid meeting and Jahvon has decided to transfer to another program," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said in a statement. "We'll miss Jahvon. He's been an outstanding teammate and was an integral part of our success last season. We wish him the best as he approaches the next step in his basketball career."

The former five-star recruit averaged 9.1 minutes and 3.2 points per game for a Villanova team that finished as Big East regular season and tournament championships at 26–10. The 'Cats season concluded with an 87–61 loss to Purdue in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Quinerly had originally committed to Arizona but decommitted from the program in 2017 amid the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption. He was recruited to the school by Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, one of the four coaches from various schools arrested in the investigation. 

The Hackensack, N.J. native then committed to Villanova. Quinerly had expressed frustration with the program earlier in the season after a 78–75 loss to Penn in December.

"Was my 2nd choice for a reason," he wrote in a quickly deleted Instagram story. 

Quinerly apologized for the comment two days later writing, "I knew it was a mistake as soon as it posted, and immediately removed it."

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message