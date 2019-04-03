Freshman Jahvon Quinerly will transfer from Villanova, the school announced Wednesday. The 6'1" guard appeared in 25 games for the Wildcats this season.

Quinerly will enter his name into the transfer portal later this week.

"We had a very candid meeting and Jahvon has decided to transfer to another program," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said in a statement. "We'll miss Jahvon. He's been an outstanding teammate and was an integral part of our success last season. We wish him the best as he approaches the next step in his basketball career."

The former five-star recruit averaged 9.1 minutes and 3.2 points per game for a Villanova team that finished as Big East regular season and tournament championships at 26–10. The 'Cats season concluded with an 87–61 loss to Purdue in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Quinerly had originally committed to Arizona but decommitted from the program in 2017 amid the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption. He was recruited to the school by Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, one of the four coaches from various schools arrested in the investigation.

The Hackensack, N.J. native then committed to Villanova. Quinerly had expressed frustration with the program earlier in the season after a 78–75 loss to Penn in December.

"Was my 2nd choice for a reason," he wrote in a quickly deleted Instagram story.

Quinerly apologized for the comment two days later writing, "I knew it was a mistake as soon as it posted, and immediately removed it."