Baylor Hangs on to Defeat Oregon in Final Four

The Bears advanced to Sunday's title game with a 72–67 win over the Ducks. 

By Emily Caron
April 05, 2019

The No. 1-seeded Baylor Bears advanced to Sunday's title game after hanging on to take down second-seeded Oregon, 72–67, in the Final Four of the women's NCAA tournament.

Baylor led Oregon for most of the first half, but Ducks star junior guard Sabrina Ionescu finished a four-point play to give Oregon a 34–33 advantage at the break. Ionescu was held scoreless by the Bears' defense in the first quarter but finished the half with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Ionescu led the Ducks' second-half charge as the two teams went back and forth. She added six more points in the second and finished with 18 while shooting just 6-of-24 from the field, but her efforts weren't enough to lead Oregon past Baylor.

Guard Chloe Jackson gave the Bears the lead with less than a minute remaining in regulation as they held on late to capture the win. Senior center Kalani Brown knocked in a team-high 22 points and junior forward Lauren Cox added a double-double of 21 points and 11 boards.

Baylor will take on the winner between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 UConn in the championship game on Sunday, April 7. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

