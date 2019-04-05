FBI agents were in Baton Rouge investigating suspended LSU basketball coach Will Wade and his recruiting tactics, according to a new report from Yahoo Sports. A Louisiana-based FBI agent was reportedly doing in-person work in Baton Rouge the week following Wade's March 8 suspension as part of the investigation.

Sources told Yahoo Sports that the FBI made clear its interest was speaking specifically about Wade. Their presence in Louisiana could potentially signal an expansion in the ongoing federal basketball corruption case.

LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson told Yahoo Sports that the University was not aware of FBI involvement.

“If the FBI has been in town, we are not aware of it,” Munson told the publication. “The University has not been contacted.”

LSU suspended Wade indefinitely after he was caught on wiretap speaking with former Adidas consultant Christian Dawkins about a recruiting deal offered to a prospect.

Dawkins was sentenced to six months in prison in March for his involvement in the larger college basketball corruption scheme along with former Adidas consultant Merl Code, who also received a six-month sentence, and Adidas executive Jim Gatto, who received a nine-month prison sentence after being found guilty on several charges last fall.

All three men had been out on bond since October, when a jury found each guilty on all counts of committing wire fraud, as well as charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. October's proceedings marked the first of three federal trials related to the scandal.

Amid the investigation into Wade's involvement, assistant Tony Benford served as LSU's interim head coach. Benford led the Tigers to an SEC tournament title victory and through the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.

Wade and the University are reportedly working toward a meeting that would end the month-long standoff between the two parties, multiple sources told Sports Illustrated this week.