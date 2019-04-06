Final Four referees are under criticism as to whether they missed a possible double dribble at the end of Auburn and Virginia's Final Four Game.

Auburn had a foul to give, but before the Tigers fouled, Jerome lost control of the ball off his foot and recovered it.

“As Ty Jerome brings the ball up the court, he accidentally bumps the ball off his back foot," CBS rule official Gene Steratore explained while reviewing a replay. "He then re-possesses this ball with both hands. That ends his dribble.”

“As Ty Jerome brings the ball up the court, he accidentally bumps the ball off his back foot … he then re-possesses this ball with both hands. That ends his dribble.”@GeneSteratore explains a missed double-dribble violation on Ty Jerome near the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/763pV0sXyA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

Auburn pulled ahead after being down by 10 points with five minutes remaining. With six seconds left in the game, Kyle Guy hit a three that put Virginia within one. The Tigers' Jared Harper was fouled and hit one of two free throws before the final play.

Samir Doughty fouled Guy on a last-second heave, which led to the three foul shots. Guy hit three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to send the Cavaliers to their first national championship with a 63–62 win over Auburn.

Here's the play that resulted in a foul on Kyle Guy pic.twitter.com/cdUygQThHV — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) April 7, 2019

Kyle Guy hits all THREE from the stripe.



Virginia is headed to its FIRST National Championship on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/4GIIoPF6w9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

Guy finished the game with 15 points. After the game, Guy told Tracy Wolfson that he was "terrified" at the free throw line.