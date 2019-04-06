Watch: Officials Miss Double Dribble by Virginia's Ty Jerome In Closing Seconds

You be the judge. Did Ty Jerome double dribble?

By Chris Chavez
April 06, 2019

Final Four referees are under criticism as to whether they missed a possible double dribble at the end of Auburn and Virginia's Final Four Game.

Auburn had a foul to give, but before the Tigers fouled, Jerome lost control of the ball off his foot and recovered it.

“As Ty Jerome brings the ball up the court, he accidentally bumps the ball off his back foot," CBS rule official Gene Steratore explained while reviewing a replay. "He then re-possesses this ball with both hands. That ends his dribble.”

Auburn pulled ahead after being down by 10 points with five minutes remaining. With six seconds left in the game, Kyle Guy hit a three that put Virginia within one. The Tigers' Jared Harper was fouled and hit one of two free throws before the final play.

Samir Doughty fouled Guy on a last-second heave, which led to the three foul shots. Guy hit three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to send the Cavaliers to their first national championship with a 63–62 win over Auburn.

Guy finished the game with 15 points. After the game, Guy told Tracy Wolfson that he was "terrified" at the free throw line.

