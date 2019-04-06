Lawyer Michael Avenatti took to Twitter on Saturday to release documents claiming that Nike paid associates of top basketball recruits in 2016 and 2017.

The documents allege that Nike paid either the families or "handlers" of players Bol Bol, Deandre Ayton and Brandon McCoy. Included is bank statements, text messages and fake invoices disguised as business expenses.

In the documents, it is claimed that Nike executives Carlton DeBose and Jamal James paid Gary Franklin, a longtime coach of a Los Angeles AAU basketball team, who then used the money to pay other people.

Melvin McDonald, who is described as Ayton's handler, allegedly received money. The documents also claim the center's family was given money for travel expenses. Ayton played for Arizona, a Nike-sponsored school, for one season before being selected by the Suns with the overall first pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

McDonald is also named as Bol's handler in the documents, which claim he received money in connection to the Oregon center. Oregon is affiliated with Nike as well. This spring, Bol declared to enter the 2019 NBA draft.

The documents also allege that money was paid to Shaun Manning, who is called McCoy's handler. McCoy attended UNLV, another Nike-sponsored school, for one season in 2017-18 entering the NBA.

Avenatti tweeted that DeBose "has bribed over 100 high school players over the past four years" to play at schools affiliated with Nike.

1/3 - Carlton DeBose, a Nike executive, has bribed over 100 high school players over the last 4 years to play college basketball at colleges affiliated with Nike as opposed to other schools. He has used bogus invoices and countless coaches to further the scheme & deliver the $... — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 5, 2019

He also claimed on Twitter on Friday that Nike paid Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson's mother, Sharonda Sampson, for "bogus consulting services" to go to Duke, which is affiliated with Nike.

.@DukeMBB - About this denial by Coach K the other day relating to payments by Nike...Can you please ask Zion Williamson’s mother - Sharonda Sampson - whether she was paid by @nike for bogus “consulting services” in 2016/17 as part of a Nike bribe to get Zion to go to Duke? Thx. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 6, 2019

I almost forgot - long day - @DukeMBB can you also have your close friends at @Nike check their Nike Vendor Portal for payments to “Sharonda Sampson Consulting”. Just search 2016 to the present. Appreciate it. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 6, 2019

Avenatti did not provide any proof of his claims against Sampson.

Duke director of athletics Kevin White released a statement to The Chronicle saying the university is "looking into" the matter.

"We are aware of the allegation and, as we would with any compliance matter, are looking into it. Duke is fully committed to compliance with all NCAA rules and regulations," White said. "Every student athlete at Duke is reviewed to ensure their eligibility. With regard to men’s basketball: all recruits and their families are thoroughly vetted by Duke in collaboration with the NCAA through the Eligibility Center’s amateurism certification process."

The Chronicle attempted to contact Sampson but did not receive a response.

Avenatti dared Nike to deny his allegations wrong in his tweets on Friday and Saturday. Nike has not responded to Avenatti, and the brand said it would not discuss his specific claims when contacted by Yahoo! Sports.

"Nike firmly believes in ethical and fair play, both in business and sports and won’t be commenting further beyond our statement," Nike said in a statement to Yahoo.

Avenatti was arrested on federal charges of extortion, wire fraud and bank fraud in March. His arrest came after he reportedly tried to extort Nike for $20 million.

He claimed in another thread of tweets on Saturday that Nike "purposely hid payments from the NCAA and fed investigators," seemingly referencing the NCAA college basketball scandal where Adidas allegedly paid recruits to attend schools sponsored by the shoe brand.

Adidas executive Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and would-be agent Christian Dawkins were sentenced in March after being found guilty of committing wire fraud in the first of three trials related to the scandal.