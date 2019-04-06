Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens came down hard on his right ankle in the second half of Saturday night's Final Four game against Michigan State.

Owens stayed on the ground and grabbed his leg for a few minutes before walking off the court with assistance. Moments later, Owens headed to the locker room. He was seen limping.

It appears that Owens landed on his teammate's foot and may have hyperextended his right ankle.

A video of the injury can be found below. (Viewer's discretion is advised)

Tariq Owens injury video: lands on teammates foot causing lateral ankle sprain as well as hyperextending his right knee as well. I’d be shocked if he returned tonight. But it is the final four. He was able to walk off court with limp. #finalfour2019 pic.twitter.com/0yZlb3FMZf — #ReiffReport (@ReiffReport) April 7, 2019

And then, he made his return...

The Red Raiders' crowd goes wild as Tariq Owens returns from the locker room after an injury! 👏@TexasTechMBB | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/hRtJBSdovw — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 7, 2019

CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson said team trainers assessed Owens for a while and swapped out his shoes before his return to the court.

Owens was 3-of-4 from the field with seven points, four rebounds, a steal and two blocks before briefly exiting the game. He checked back in with six minutes, 52 seconds remaining and the Red Raiders leading 52–44.