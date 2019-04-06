Video: Texas Tech's Tariq Owens Suffers Brutal Injury, Somehow Runs Back On Court to Return

Tariq Owens limped to the Texas Tech locker room but somehow ended up running back onto the court.

By Chris Chavez
April 06, 2019

Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens came down hard on his right ankle in the second half of Saturday night's Final Four game against Michigan State.

Owens stayed on the ground and grabbed his leg for a few minutes before walking off the court with assistance. Moments later, Owens headed to the locker room. He was seen limping.

It appears that Owens landed on his teammate's foot and may have hyperextended his right ankle.

A video of the injury can be found below. (Viewer's discretion is advised)

 

And then, he made his return...

CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson said team trainers assessed Owens for a while and swapped out his shoes before his return to the court.

Owens was 3-of-4 from the field with seven points, four rebounds, a steal and two blocks before briefly exiting the game. He checked back in with six minutes, 52 seconds remaining and the Red Raiders leading 52–44.

