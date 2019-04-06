No. 2 Michigan State and No. 3 Texas Tech will compete for a trip to the national championship game on Saturday in the Final Four.

The Spartans secured a spot in Saturday's clash with a close 68–67 win over overall No. 1 and tournament favorite Duke in the Elite Eight. Former walk-on and fifth-year senior Kenny Goins made MSU's final shot to win it with just over 30 seconds left in the game. Goins finished with 10 points and nine rebounds in the game, while Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 20 points and 10 assists.

Texas Tech moved past No. 1 Gonzaga, 75–69, in another thriller from the Elite Eight. Jarrett Culver had 19 points and five rebounds in the win.

The winner will face No. 1 Virginia or No. 5 Auburn in the national championship on Monday.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.