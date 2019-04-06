With less than five minutes remaining in the Final Four, Ty Jerome delivered a three-pointer to give Virginia a 10-point lead against Auburn. But more importantly, it got CBS Sports' Bill Raftery to deliver another "Send It In, Jerome!"

Raftery first exclaimed the phrase for "The Dunk" in a 1988 game between Pittsburgh and Providence, when Jerome Lane broke the glass backboard with a one-handed dunk.

The Hoos will head to their first national championship in school history after pulling out a victory over the Tigers in the closing moments.