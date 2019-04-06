Virginia and Texas Tech will meet in the 2019 NCAA National Championship on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Both schools are playing in their first-ever national championship game. Virginia reached the Final Four in 1981 and 1984 but the Cavaliers were unable to advance to the final. Teas Tech reached its first Final Four in 2019 after losing to Villanova in the Elite Eight in 2018.

Virginia beat Auburn 63–62 after a wild finish that included a possible missed double dribble call and then a foul with .6 seconds that sent Kyle Guy for three game-winning free throws.

Texas Tech's was led by Matt Mooney's 22 points to lift the Red Raiders to a 61–51 win over Michigan State.

How to watch

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.