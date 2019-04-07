Minnesota announced Sunday that it has agreed to a two-year contract extension with coach Richard Pitino.

Pitino is coming off a 22-14 campaign that featured the Gophers beating Louisville in the first round of the NCAA tournament before getting bounced by Michigan State in the next game.

It was Minnesota's second tournament appearance in the last three seasons. In his six total seasons in Minnesota, Pitino has gone 112-92.

"My family and I have loved living in the Twin Cities the last six years," Pitino said in a statement. "We have met so many wonderful, supportive people. It's an honor to be able to continue to lead this Gopher basketball program. I enjoy working with my athletics director, Mark Coyle, every day. I would like to thank Mark, President Kaler, and the University for continuing to believe in me. I look forward to continuing to move this special program forward."

Prior to coming to Minnesota, Pitino was the coach at Florida International for one season in which his team went 18-14.

If the Gophers can win 23 games next season, it will be the first time under Pitino they see their win total increase in consecutive seasons.