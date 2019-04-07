Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has emerged as a serious candidate in UCLA's head coaching search, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch reported Barnes and Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger have interviewed for the position. However, ESPN's Jeff Borzello received a statement from Kruger saying, "I have not interviewed for the job at UCLA, nor have I had any contact with anyone from UCLA."

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported a source said "not to be surprised" if the Barnes move happens.

Barnes has been at Tennessee for the past four years, going 88–50. The Volunteers went 31-6 this season, earning a regular season SEC title and making the Sweet 16. Barnes was named this year's Naismith Coach of the Year.

According to USA Today’s salary database, he made $3.25 million last season with a $5-million buyout.

UCLA fired head coach Steve Alford on Dec. 31 after starting the season at 7–6 before Pac-12 play. Alford led the Bruins to a 124–63 record with one Pac–12 tournament title and four NCAA tournament appearances in six seasons.