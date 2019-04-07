Report: Rick Barnes Emerges as a Candidate for UCLA Head Coach Job

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has reportedly emerged as a serious candidate in UCLA's head coaching search.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2019

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has emerged as a serious candidate in UCLA's head coaching search, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch reported Barnes and Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger have interviewed for the position. However, ESPN's Jeff Borzello received a statement from Kruger saying, "I have not interviewed for the job at UCLA, nor have I had any contact with anyone from UCLA."

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported a source said "not to be surprised" if the Barnes move happens.

Barnes has been at Tennessee for the past four years, going 88–50. The Volunteers went 31-6 this season, earning a regular season SEC title and making the Sweet 16. Barnes was named this year's Naismith Coach of the Year.

According to USA Today’s salary database, he made $3.25 million last season with a $5-million buyout.

UCLA fired head coach Steve Alford on Dec. 31 after starting the season at 7–6 before Pac-12 play. Alford led the Bruins to a 124–63 record with one Pac–12 tournament title and four NCAA tournament appearances in six seasons.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message