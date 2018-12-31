Report: UCLA Fires Basketball Coach Steve Alford

UCLA has reportedly fired basketball coach Steve Alford

By Scooby Axson
December 31, 2018

UCLA has fired head basketball coach Steve Alford, the Athletic reports.

According to the report, an official announcement is expected on Monday and there isn't an indication of who will serve as the interim coach for the rest of the season.

Alford, 54, was in his sixth season at the school and his firing comes days after the Bruins were blown out 73–58 at home to Liberty. UCLA had 24 turnovers and made only six of its 22 3-point shots in the loss.

The loss was the Bruins' fourth straight loss and dropped their record to 7–6. UCLA starts Pac–12 play on Thursday against Stanford.

Alford had a 124–63 record, winning one Pac–12 tournament title and making four NCAA tournament appearances.

