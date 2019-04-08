Report: Chris Mullin Expected to Step Down as St. John's Head Coach After Four Seasons

Mullin reached the NCAA tournament once in four seasons with the Red Storm

By Michael Shapiro
April 08, 2019

Chris Mullin is expected to step down as St. John's head coach, according to SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein

Mullin has been the St. John's head coach since 2015. He is 59–73 with the Red Storm, reaching the NCAA tournament in 2018-19. St. John's lost to Arizona State in the First Four

The Red Storm reportedly had "trouble filling the assistant coach vacancy" after lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih left the program to work with Nebraska. St. John's athletic director Mike Cragg released a statement on Saturday, claiming Mullin will not be replaced as the Red Storm's head coach. 

"Let me be clear and I said from the start, Coach Mullin is our head coach and we are not looking for another head coach," Cragg said in a statement, per Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Arizona State's Bobby Hurley is expected to be the lead candidate to replace Mullin, per Rothstein

