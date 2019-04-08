March Madness 2020 Odds: Virginia the Favorite to Cut Down the Nets

Virginia just won its first-ever title, but one sportsbook likes the Cavaliers to repeat next year. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 09, 2019

Virginia just won its first-ever title, but one sportsbook in Las Vegas have already crowned the Hoos as the favorite to win another one next year.

Caesars Palace released the full list of 2020 national title odds on Monday. 

Check out the entire 2020 title odds below: 

Virginia – 5/1

Duke – 8/1

Kentucky – 8/1

Gonzaga – 10/1

Michigan State – 12/1

Louisville – 15/1

Villanova – 15/1

Auburn – 20/1

North Carolina – 20/1

Arizona – 25/1

Tennessee – 25/1

Kansas – 30/1

Oregon – 30/1

Texas Tech – 30/1

Houston – 40/1

Marquette – 40/1

Texas – 40/1

Iowa – 50/1

LSU – 50/1

Florida State – 50/1

Maryland – 50/1

Iowa State – 60/1

Syracuse – 60/1

Ohio State – 75/1

Alabama – 75/1

Florida – 75/1

Arizona State – 100/1 

Cincinnati – 100/1 

Mississippi State – 100/1

NC State – 100/1

Connecticut – 100/1 

Indiana – 100/1

Oklahoma – 100/1

Purdue – 100/1

UCLA – 100/1 

Texas A&M – 100/1 

USC – 100/1 

VCU – 100/1 

Washington – 100/1 

Xavier – 100/1

Seton Hall – 100/1

Creighton – 200/1 

Memphis – 200/1 

Minnesota – 200/1

Ole Miss – 200/1 

St. John's – 200/1 

Wisconsin – 200/1

Utah State – 200/1

Virginia Tech – 200/1

West Virginia – 200/1

Arkansas – 300/1

Penn State – 300/1

Colorado – 300/1

Illinois – 300/1

St. Mary's – 300/1

TCU – 300/1

Baylor – 500/1

Butler – 500/1

Providence – 500/1

Notre Dame – 500/1

Oklahoma State – 500/1

Georgetown – 500/1

Kansas State – 500/1

Nebraska – 500/1

Utah – 500/1

Wichita State – 500/1

BYU – 1,000/1

Clemson – 1,000/1

Miami – 1,000/1

Northwestern – 1,000/1

Oregon State – 1,000/1

Pittsburgh – 1,000/1

South Carolina – 1,000/1

Stanford – 1,000/1

Temple – 1,000/1

UCF – 1,000/1

UNLV – 1,000/1

