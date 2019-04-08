Patrick Mahomes stayed loyal to adidas while attending the national title game on Monday, covering an Under Armour logo while taking a photo with college hoops commentator Dick Vitale.

A big Texas Tech Red Raider fan / guess who baby pic.twitter.com/jE286Eyud7 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 9, 2019

Mahomes is on hand at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as Texas Tech faces Virginia. The Chiefs quarterback spent four seasons in Lubbock from 2014-17, throwing for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns.

The Red Raiders appeared in their first Final Four on Saturday, defeating Michigan State 61–51 to advance to Monday's championship game.