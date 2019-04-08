Texas Tech fans took their Lubbock tradition to Minneapolis during the national title game, tossing a tortilla onto the floor during the first half as the Red Raiders faced Virginia.

TORTILLA ON THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/JYvUlrFmrz — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 9, 2019

Tech threw a tortilla on the floor during the biggest game in school history. Damn it, I think I love them. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 9, 2019

Right now the nation outside of the Big 12 footprint is trying to figure out this tortilla thing. — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) April 9, 2019

if y’all just now discovering the tortilla throwing tradition at ttu, where y’all been? THROW THEM TORTILLAS TECH IT’S YOUR BRAND. https://t.co/ZCB2NVmYQI — ᴍɪᴋᴇ ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴏᴡ (@taddmike) April 9, 2019

The tortilla toss is common at Texas Tech football games, with the tradition reportedly beginning in 1989. Just one tortilla landed on the floor at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night, but multiple were confiscated from fans in the crowd.

NCAA title game stopped briefly because a tortilla got launched into the court from the Texas Tech student section. Not the first to fly and now security is starting to confiscate a bunch. pic.twitter.com/q18K93dTp4 — Oskar Garcia (@oskargarcia) April 9, 2019

The Red Raiders trail Virginia 32-29 at the break. They are aiming for their first national title in program history.