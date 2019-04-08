Duke point guard Tre Jones is opting to stay in Durham for his sophomore season instead of departing for the 2019 NBA draft, the team announced on Twitter.

The Apple Valley, Minn., native scored a then-career-best 18 points in the ACC tournament title game against Florida State when Duke clinched the championship. He topped his previous performance with 22 points against Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16, were he knocked down five three-pointers in the win.

Jones teased his return late on Saturday night with a post on Instagram captioned, "Year 2?"

And then it was official on Monday.

Jones finished his freshman campaign as one of Duke's best on-ball defenders. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game on 41.4% shooting from the field as the Blue Devils' primary facilitator this season. Jones struggled from the perimeter and shot just 26.2% from three.

After securing the top-seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament, Duke's season ended earlier than many had expected after a one-point Elite Eight loss to the East's No. 2 seed, Michigan State.