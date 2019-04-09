Tony Bennett's Championship Speech to Virginia: 'You’re Never Alone in the Hills and the Valleys'

Bennett also asked CBS's Jim Nantz to help him get a round of golf at Augusta. Shoot your shot, Tony.

By Emily Caron
April 09, 2019

Virginia coach Tony Bennett spoke on the "hills and valleys" of the last year that led to the Cavaliers' first national championship in program history Monday night in Minneapolis, where they took down Texas Tech 85–77 in an overtime thriller one year after their historic first-round loss to UMBC.

"I don't know if all these guys will remember this, but when they come in my office I got a poster of Rocky on the steps, and I told them, I just want a chance at a title fight one day," Bennett said after the win. "That's all we want. These guys came to fight in this title and now we're the champs. I'm so thankful because this is a great story."

The veteran Virginia coach added that he reminded his team today before the game about what they've faced in the last year.

"I played a song for them today called 'Hills and Valleys' by Tauren Wells and it just means that you're never alone in the hills and the valleys and we faced those this year. The credit goes to these young men and I can't wait to celebrate with my wife and my kids and my parents. I do want to thank the Lord and my savior."

When asked about overcoming last year's loss and turning what Bennett called a "painful gift," into a championship, Bennett gave the credit to his players.

"We have a saying about the most faithful wins and these guys stayed so faithful," Bennett said. "Obviously we had some amazing plays. This is about the young men, they made the plays, they did the stuff. Coaches get too much credit when it goes well and they get too much blame when it goes bad. These young men deserve this championship. I'm so happy. Go 'Hoos!"

Bennett finished his championship speech by trying to finesse a round of golf at Augusta with his father and former coach, Dick Bennett.

“My dad said if I ever make it to the Final Four, he’d come and play Augusta with me. So maybe you can get us on that course, alright?" Bennett asked CBS's Jim Nantz.

Nantz responded: “I’ll work on that one.”

Virginia fans, get your national championship gear here!

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message