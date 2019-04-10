Duke Forward RJ Barrett Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Barrett finished the season with an average of 22.6 points per game for the Blue Devils.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 10, 2019

Duke freshman forward RJ Barrett has declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

Barrett, the projected No. 3 pick by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo, announced his decision to leave the Blue Devils on Wednesday in a video shared on Twitter.

"I just wanted to thank everyone for all the love and support you've given us all season," Barrett said. "We had a great year. We're ACC champs and it was amazing to play for Coach K [and] play for the brotherhood. It was a dream of mine to play at Duke ever since I was a young kid. It's also a dream of mine to play in the NBA and have great success there." 

The former five-star recruit was the consensus top player in the 2018 class coming out of high school, earning the Gatorade National Player of the Year award during his senior season. In his first career game for Duke, Barrett broke the school's freshman scoring record with 33 points and six assists against No. 2 ranked Kentucky at the Champions Classic.

Barrett led the team with 26 points and 14 rebounds in Duke's first-round NCAA tournament win over NDSU. He finished the tournament with 81 total points when the Blue Devils were eliminated by Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Barrett finished his career with the Blue Devils with averages of 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message